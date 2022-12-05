HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting after a man is found shot to death at a home in southeast Houston.

Police found a young man with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 7900 block of Bowen Street.

Investigators learned a possible disturbance occurred between the victim and another unknown male at the home, which led to the shooting. Witnesses stated there were several people observed leaving the scene in vehicles immediately after the shooting.

Police say there was some sort of gathering at the home when an argument began, and shots were fired.

It’s not known if the man was involved in the argument or a bystander.

They are now trying to determine whether the house was a rental or Airbnb.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.