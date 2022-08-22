HOUSTON (CW39) — A shooting in north Houston early Sunday morning has left a man hospitalized, police said.

It took place around 2:30 a.m. at 10201 Telephone Road near Peekskill Lane.

Houston police responded to a shots fired call. When they arrived, officers found a man shot four to five times.

Police say the man and his wife had just arrived home from a bar when they were approached by a man with a gun who shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The wife did not suffer any injuries, police said.

The circumstances around the shooting are unknown at this time, and an investigation is underway, police said.