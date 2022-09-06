HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking into a shooting at a convenience store in the Third Ward that happened at midnight Tuesday morning that left a man in the hospital.

Officers with Houston police were called to a store at 3014 Scott Street just after midnight and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Early reports say that the man was sitting outside of the store when an unknown man in a white hoodie walked up to him and fired multiple shots, then fled on foot.

Although they do not yet have a motive, police believe that there are some witnesses and surveillance footage of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.