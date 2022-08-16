HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that may have been caused by a pursuit on Tuesday morning in north Houston.

During a news briefing, Houston police said that around 12:45 a.m., officers observed a car without any headlights on and suspected a possible DWI case. Officers tried to get the vehicle to pull over for a traffic stop, but the driver continued to drive slowly, then suddenly sped away.

Police said the officers then lost sight of the vehicle, but then the car crashed around the 10500 block of West Montgomery Road. The driver of the car was killed in the crash, police said.

Police believe the driver lost control of the car when he hit the curve and crashed.

Police have not yet identified the identity of the driver of the vehicle, but only said he was a male adult and was the only occupant of the vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

Police will conduct an investigation into the pursuit.