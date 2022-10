HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been killed in an officer-involved shooting by a Houston police officer in Spring Branch on Tuesday morning.

Not many details are known at this time but according to preliminary information, police responded to a disturbance around 7:55 a.m. at the intersection of Long Point Road and Jacquelyn Drive, and an officer ended up discharging his weapon, killing the suspect.

No officers were hurt, police said.

We will update you as we receive more details.