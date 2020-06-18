HPD: Man shot and killed in east Houston, search for suspect continues

HOUSTON- Police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for the shooting death of another man. The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of Bangle Street on the city’s east side.

Authorities say a witness told them that he came home to the duplex near and saw a man who was agitated and saying things that concerned him.

Shortly after that, the witness told police he heard some commotion outside and saw his friend along with the same man.

Authorities say the suspect pistol-whipped the man before shooting him.

“The suspect came in, pistol whipped our complainant, our witness ran back into his apartment and heard a gunshot. Once everybody started coming out, also the manager heard the gunshot and came out and finds our complainant who was shot one time,” said HPD Lt. R Wilkins.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still looking for the suspect.