HPD: Man shot and killed in east Houston, search for suspect continues

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON- Police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for the shooting death of another man. The shooting happened just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of Bangle Street on the city’s east side.

Authorities say a witness told them that he came home to the duplex near and saw a man who was agitated and saying things that concerned him.

Shortly after that, the witness told police he heard some commotion outside and saw his friend along with the same man.

Authorities say the suspect pistol-whipped the man before shooting him.

“The suspect came in, pistol whipped our complainant, our witness ran back into his apartment and heard a gunshot. Once everybody started coming out, also the manager heard the gunshot and came out and finds our complainant who was shot one time,” said HPD Lt. R Wilkins.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still looking for the suspect.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Police searching for suspect in deadly east Houston shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police searching for suspect in deadly east Houston shooting"

Grief Coach Shares How to Heal After the Loss of a Loved One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grief Coach Shares How to Heal After the Loss of a Loved One"

Houston chefs participate in ‘Bakers Against Racism’ bake sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston chefs participate in ‘Bakers Against Racism’ bake sale"

Man killed in shootout with deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, found hanged in Palmdale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in shootout with deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, found hanged in Palmdale"

English teacher talks importance of Black literature

Thumbnail for the video titled "English teacher talks importance of Black literature"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

More Dry Days To Come

Dry weather continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dry weather continues"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular