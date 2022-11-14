HOUSTON (KIAH) — A late-night shooting leaves a man injured after an altercation in downtown Houston on Sunday night.

Details are limited at this time, but police say the man got into a fight with another person near an apartment complex on 1515 Main Street a little after 11 p.m.

At some point, gun shots rang out and the man was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police believe the shooting happened inside the building, but the exact location is also an unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.