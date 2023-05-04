HOUSTON (KIAH) — An operation involving drug charges turned into a police pursuit with gunfire and left the suspect dead early Thursday morning.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force was conducting the drug operation in north Houston near the 16000 block of the North Freeway around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

That’s when Houston police officers saw a vehicle driving off. The officers tried but failed to stop that vehicle.

Then a pursuit starts; the suspect fired shots at the officers, but no one was hit, police said.

After officers deployed spike strips, the vehicle eventually came to a stop at the 4500 block of North Shepherd.

When officers exited their vehicles, they heard a gunshot. After making verbal commands, the officers moved towards the car. When they approached the suspect’s car, the suspect was found dead.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his late 20s to early 30s.

Authorities said they are working with detectives to gather more evidence and information.