HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been shot and killed in north Houston that police believe was trying to rob a business early Wednesday morning.

Police believe the victim, described as a Hispanic man, may have been attempting to rob a business in the area when he was shot at the 1100 block of Berry Road near Irvington Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said that they found a gun lying nearby and the man’s car was still running when officers got to the scene. Officers began CPR on the man until paramedics arrived, then he was transported to LBJ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses and evidence recovered at the scene indicates that the man appeared to make an attempted robbery or assault on someone in their vehicle in the parking lot, police said. Investigators believe the man who was about to be robbed or assaulted shot the man.

Investigators say the victim may have been responsible for several robberies overnight.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Detectives said that they want to question the shooter about his role in the incident.

Anyone with information on the identity of the shooter wanted for questioning is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.