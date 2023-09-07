HOUSTON (KIAH) — He’d just finished his shift at work at a Walmart and was headed home, but 27-year-old Dexter Watson never made it there.

Houston police believe it was between 10 p.m. and midnight on Monday, Aug. 7 when someone shot and killed him as he waited at a bus stop in the 7900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The motive is unclear.

Some of Watson’s items were missing, but police aren’t sure if the killer took them, or if someone else did after his death.

What is clear is the grief his family is feeling, especially his mother.

“When they took him, they took a light from us,” Sharon Watson said. “My baby didn’t bother anybody. He did what society said do. He went to work, gave back to his community, and for nothing, they took him.”

The grieving mother spoke at a press conference at Houston Police Department Headquarters Wednesday morning.

Detectives who are investigating her son’s murder also spoke, revealing that surveillance video from near the murder scene indicates that three people were in the vicinity when it happened and could have valuable information.

“Nothing happens in this city nobody don’t know about it,” HPD Chief Troy Finner said. “So I’m just asking anybody that knows something to please step up.”

Sharon Watson echoed that plea in hopes of getting justice for her family who lost a dear loved one.

“Please help us get justice for my baby — for all our babies — justice for all the kids that suffer from gun violence,” she said. “Don’t let my baby die in vain. Please say something. Please help us.”

If you have information about Dexter Watson’s murder, you’re urged to call or reach out online to Crime Stoppers.

The phone number to call is 713-222-TIPS (8477).

You can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest in this case could earn you a reward of up to $5,000.