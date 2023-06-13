HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer is in jail accused of shooting his wife in the face.

Galib Chowdhury, 31, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Police say he was off duty when he shot his wife at their northwest Houston apartment, located at The Westerly Apartments, located at 10333 Clay Road at 12:45 a.m. Monday morning.

HPD police chief Troy Finner said that Chowdhury has been relieved of duty.

Meanwhile, his wife is recovering in the hospital.

Chowdhury made his first appearance in court on Monday night, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and speaking to a judge around 10 p.m. Monday night. The judge set his bail at $125,000.

It’s unclear if he will be able to come up with the money to pay it and be released.