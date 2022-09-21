HOUSTON (CW39) — A Houston police officer is recovering this morning after he wrecked his patrol vehicle during a pursuit on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Cavalcade Street and Irvington Boulevard in north Houston.

The officer was responding to a foot chase, and when he got to the intersection, he stopped and cleared the roadway, per policy, police said.

The officer then went through the intersection and was hit on the passenger side of his patrol car by a female civilian driver. The patrol car flipped over.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still determining who is at fault for the crash.