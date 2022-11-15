HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer and a suspected hit-and-run driver are in the hospital Tuesday morning after they were hit by a possible drunk driver while involved in a pursuit following a hit-and-run crash.

The officers were investigating the hit-and-run around 1 a.m. Tuesday at the 6600 block of Hillcroft Avenue near the Southwest Freeway.

The officer realized the suspect had crashed further down on Hillcroft and found him. The suspect then led the officer on a foot chase.

While the officer was running after the suspect, a white Scion struck them.

The officer and the suspect were taken to nearby hospitals. The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center.

The driver of the white Scion was taken into custody for DWI.

The condition of the officer and the hit-and-run suspect is unclear.