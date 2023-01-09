HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer and another driver are recovering Monday morning after a crash on FM 1960.

It happened Sunday night around 8 p.m. on the 19800 block of the Eastex Freeway, in the southbound lane of I-69.

The police officer was on his way to assist other police officers in a pursuit when another vehicle traveling eastbound on FM 1960 at high rate of speed struck the side of the patrol vehicle.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance and are in stable condition. The officer sustained minor injuries, police said.

Investigators are looking to see if the driver was intoxicated.