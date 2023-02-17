HOUSTON (KIAH) — A police officer is hurt, and a man is in jail after a chase on Thursday night in west Houston.

It started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday night at a hookah lounge near Richmond and Hillcroft.

Houston police officers were trying to pull over a stolen car, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

At one point the stolen SUV cut in front of a patrol car at the intersection at Voss at Memorial, causing the officer to T-bone the SUV. But that didn’t stop the chase.

The driver kept going, but police finally got him to stop at the intersection of Hempstead near Pinemont, police said.

The officer who got in that wreck wasn’t badly hurt but was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.