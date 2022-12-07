HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed with a train while on his way to work Wednesday morning in north Houston.

HPD chief Troy Finner said that the Officer Vidal Lopez, 42, has been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center after the crash. Lopez has been with HPD for 20 years and works in technological services.

He is married and his wife is expecting his first child, Finner said.

“He’s fighting for his life in critical condition, so we just want to ask for prayers,” Finner said at a press conference.

Vehicular Crimes officers are on scene of a train vs car crash at 6700 Fulton St.



One motorist, an HPD officer reporting to work, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the med center in critical condition.



All further info will be released at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/HIgbF8Wmsj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 7, 2022

The accident took place just before 7 a.m. at the 6700 block of Fulton Street, when his vehicle tried to go around a coming train, but ended up getting hit.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes in.