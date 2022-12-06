HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston police officer is okay after being hit by a DWI driver while providing traffic control on the side of the road in the northwest part of town.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday night at the 6200 block of West Montgomery Road near Beall Street.

The officer was performing a traffic stop and an additional officer stopped to provide traffic control.

Then while the officer was in his vehicle, he was struck by a white truck — the impact spun the police car and driver kept going.

The driver was eventually stopped, and after an evaluation it was determined he was driving under the influence.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is okay at the time.