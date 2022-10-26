HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being shot by a Houston police officer on Tuesday in a panhandling incident in Spring Branch.

Police said the officer engaged with the man just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the 7600 block of Long Point Road after seeing him smash a woman’s window with a flagpole.

As officers approached him, he allegedly pulled out a knife and charged at them, police said. That lead one officer to open fire.

The suspect was given CPR at the scene, but was declared dead moments later.

The officer that fired his gun, who has been on the HPD force for one year, has been put on administrative leave as the investigation continues.