HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a Houston police officer shot a man during a chase in southwest Houston.

It happened a little before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning when police tried to pull over a stolen car near the 5800 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

The car didn’t stop and led police on a brief chase before two men got out and started running.

Briefing on officer-involved shooting in the 5800 block of Bellaire Blvd. https://t.co/gcBackxFdx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 13, 2023

An officer said he saw a gun on one of the men and fired his gun at least five times, hitting the man, police said. That man is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The other suspect was found by officers and taken into custody. Three other men remained on the scene and have been detained.

There were five men in total, ranging from ages 17 to 21, police said.

The officer who fired his weapon has been with HPD for 11 years, police said.