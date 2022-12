HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting during a robbery in southwest Houston on Friday morning.

HPD said around 8:15 a.m. that an officer shot a suspect at the 9100 block of Bellaire Boulevard, in the Chinatown neighborhood.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, and the suspect was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more updates come in.