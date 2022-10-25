HOUSTON (KIAH) — Due to the heavy rains and traffic from Monday night, a Houston police officer lost control of his patrol car early Tuesday morning and ended up in a ditch.

It happened during the brief, but heavy rainfall shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Alabonson and Gulf Bank Road.

The officer ended up losing control and skidded off to the side of the road in a ditch. The officer was not injured in the crash and declined medical help, but his patrol car was damage and needed assistance out of the ditch.