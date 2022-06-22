HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is dead following a struggle with police in a Houston neighborhood.

The scene in the 6700 block of Langdon was still active Wednesday afternoon as Chief Larry Satterwhite gave an update on the incident that also left several neighbors rattled.

Police were originally called to the area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after an identified black man was allegedly banging on the door of home saying someone was trying to chase him, according to Satterwhite. The caller told authorities the man appeared to be covered in blood.

Unable to get in the caller’s home, Satterwhite said the man went to a nearby residence where he was able to get inside. He ended up in a struggle with an elderly man inside the home whose wife also called police for help. .

At one point during the incident, another neighbor with a firearm came to assist.

When police arrived, they were able to get the victims out of the home. During a struggle with the suspect, he pointed a firearm at the officers. The officers then fired their own weapons. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

As per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending results of the investigation.

HPD Chief Satterwhite provides an update on an officer involved shooting at 6700 Langdon https://t.co/5w6XTnR8ME — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 22, 2022