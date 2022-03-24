This is an incentive to join the force and retain current staff

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police officers are officially getting a raise of 10.5%, spread out over three years, starting in July.

This raise has been in the works between police union leadership and Mayor Sylvester Turner’s administration for several months. Included with this raise, a rule has changed to bring more accountability to police officers.

This recommendation came from the mayor’s task force on accountability. Instead of a 180-day investigative clock starting when an alleged offense occurs, the city now has 180 days from the date it learns of a potential violation.

HPD officers get a 4% base pay increase in the first full pay period after July 1. They will get another 3% in 2023 and then 3.5% more in 2024. This is also an incentive to join the force and retain current staff.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, despite an increase in the raw number of law enforcement jobs, more considerable growth in the U.S. population has led to a slow decline in the ratio of residents to police officers. Our news partners at ABC 13 reported since 2019, HPD has had more people quit than hired.

You can find more information about joining HPD here.