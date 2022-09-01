HOUSTON (CW39) — Police believe a group of young men taunted officers before one of them took a shot at them near a bar in southwest Houston early Friday morning.

Houston police were called to a bar on the 6000 block of Gulfton Street after reports of an assault.

Officers were told that three Hispanic men were trying to bring minors into the bar, but the security guard kept kicking them out. One of the men showed a gun to the guard, causing a chase to the nearby apartment parking lot.

While officers were getting information, one of them saw two men in the apartment parking lot that matched the guard’s description, police said. When the officers made their way towards the men, the men began taunting them to come forward, like waving their hoodie sweatshirt in the air, police said.

When the officers began giving commands to the two men, one of them began firing two shots towards the officers, with one shot hitting the concrete in front of him, police said. The suspects then fled.

The officers then called for backup and set a perimeter, but the suspects were never located.

Police believe the suspects are in their late teens to their early 20s. No injuries were reported.