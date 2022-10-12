HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 9 p.m. Tuesday night at a convenience store at 11001 Fuqua Street near Sabo Road.

When they arrived, they found glass and bullet shell casings everywhere, but didn’t find any shooting victims.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers later learned a victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he later died.

The only information police have at the moment is that the incident started with a fight between two vehicles full of men.

HPD’s homicide detectives are investigating the case.