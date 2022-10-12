HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 9 p.m. Tuesday night at a convenience store at 11001 Fuqua Street near Sabo Road.
When they arrived, they found glass and bullet shell casings everywhere, but didn’t find any shooting victims.
Officers later learned a victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he later died.
The only information police have at the moment is that the incident started with a fight between two vehicles full of men.
HPD’s homicide detectives are investigating the case.