HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 9 p.m. Tuesday night at a convenience store at 11001 Fuqua Street near Sabo Road.

When they arrived, they found glass and bullet shell casings everywhere, but didn’t find any shooting victims.

Officers later learned a victim was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he later died.  

The only information police have at the moment is that the incident started with a fight between two vehicles full of men.

HPD’s homicide detectives are investigating the case.