HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect and persons of interest in the shooting death of a man who was confronted a group of car thieves at an apartment complex in South Main.

Suspected shooter (Houston Police Department)

A father of three was killed when police said at around 11 a.m. Thursday, he confronted thieves trying to break into cars at his apartment complex on 9955 Buffalo Speedway.

His girlfriend told HPD he approached the group, there was an altercation, and the man was shot. The 36-year-old man was found in a grassy area outside the fence line of the parking lot and was declared dead at the scene.

The girlfriend said the victim was shot by a man wearing a lime green jacket and gray pants. Police also said the suspected shooter was also wearing red tennis shoes.

HPD also said they wanted three other men as persons of interest who were possibly with the shooter at the time of the incident.

Persons of interest (Houston Police Department)

Anyone with information on the suspect or persons of interest in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Person of interest (Houston Police Department)