HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police released surveillance video Wednesday from a convenience store at 6524 Weston Street on Sept. 27 around 11:45 p.m.

Picture of first suspect (Houston Police Department)

That is when and where store worker Yogesh Sharma, 37, was shot and killed as he tried to get into his car after he’d closed up for the night.

The video shows two people walk into the store and then exit moments later.

HPD says those people are their suspects in Sharma’s murder.

They describe the suspected shooter as a young black male with a short beard who was shirtless and wearing a purple beanie hat, black track pants with white stripes, and tan slides or flip flops.

The other person in the video is a young black female.

Picture of second suspect (Houston Police Department)

HPD only refers to her as a “suspect”, and it’s unclear if she had a role in the murder.

They describe her as having long hair and wearing a black tank top, purple track pants with white stripes, and black slides or flip flops.

If you recognize the people in the video, HPD asks you to call their Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you’d like to remain anonymous.