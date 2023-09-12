HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police released surveillance video of suspects wanted in the shooting of a man last month in a parking garage of a west Houston apartment complex.

The shooting happened after 10:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Westheimer Road on Tuesday, July 25.

The victim is a 29-year-old security guard who is in the hospital with serious injuries. The guard remains in stable condition.

Police believe the suspects were attempting to commit burglaries to three cars in a parking garage when the security guard tried to stop them.

One suspect fired shots and struck the victim. Two suspects, and possibly a third suspect, fled in the Hyundai SUV, while one suspect ran out the garage to an outdoor staircase.

If you have information about the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).