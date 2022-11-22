HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found shot dead in an apartment in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning, but police believe he may have been shot days earlier.

Police officers found the body around 2 a.m. at an apartment at 6301 West Bellfort Avenue. The man had at least one gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary information from police is that the victim was in the apartment with two other men involved with drug activity, when one of the other men pulled out a gun and demanded the victim take his hands out of his pockets.

When he refused to do so, he was shot and killed.

Police believe the shooting took place Sunday, but the witness didn’t report it until Monday night/Tuesday morning.