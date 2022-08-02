HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for a woman as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing incident that happened last Thursday night in southeast Houston.

Police were called to an apartment located at 1221 Redford Street just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, and responding officers found a male victim being loaded into an ambulance.

The unidentified 41-year-old victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, where he was later declared dead.

A preliminary investigation and witness statements determined the victim and his girlfriend got into an argument at the friend of the girlfriend’s apartment, helping her move. A witness told police the girlfriend stabbed the victim one time in the chest.

Police identified Jeanette Staton, 43, as a person of interest. She has not been charged at this time and police said they want to speak with her about any information she has about the argument.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeanette Staton or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.