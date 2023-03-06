HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for two people after a man was shot during a burglary.

It happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. in southeast Houston. The victim told police a man tried stealing from him. After a struggle, the suspect got into a car with a female driver, then shot the victim in the arm before speeding off.

The getaway car ended up breaking down on the 15100 block of Old Galveston Road, so the pair got out and ran.

Police are now going through surveillance video to find the pair who are facing multiple charges, including theft and assault.