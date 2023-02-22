HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead and two others are injured in an overnight shooting in south Houston early Wednesday morning.

Police said the shooting happened as an argument began between the victim and his girlfriend on the 4300 block of Stassen Street a little before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police found three men with gunshot wounds, one of them was declared dead at the scene. All the victims were in their 40s.

Officers said that the victims were out Tuesday night and were returning home when the girlfriend of one of the victims showed up and an argument began. The suspect showed up and took exception to the boyfriend’s behavior or name-calling and began firing.

The suspect is the girlfriend’s father, who is in his 50s, and who opened fire on the man and his two friends when things went left in the argument.

The boyfriend was found dead on the scene while the two other men were taken to nearby hospitals.

The two surviving men are cooperating with police in finding the gunman.