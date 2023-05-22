HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police Department’s Major Assault Division is in need of the public’s assistance for information that could lead to fugitive Ceasar Orlando Castro Serrano.

Serrano is wanted for aggravated kidnapping: two counts of Aggravated Assault-Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Sexual Assault.

His charges come from a crime committed on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 when Serrano kidnapped and sexually assaulted the the victim in the 14200 block of Park Row Rd. in Houston, Texas. The suspect hit the victim in the head with a metal pole and then forced them into a vehicle. The victim then drove the victim to another location and sexually assaulted them. The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction and hasn’t been found.

Caesar Orlando Castro Serrano has been described as the following:

Hispanic male

24 years old

approximately 5’07”

175 pounds

brown eyes and black hair

If you have any information on Serrano’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information leading to any identification, arrest and/or charging of the suspect in this case.