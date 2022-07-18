HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have charged a man on the loose who is accused of killing his brother back in March in a northwest Houston apartment.

Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is not in custody, but he was charged with the murder of his brother, Brad Henry Coolack, 35.

Police said that on March 11 around 11 p.m., police discovered Brad Coolack in his apartment at 7250 West Greens Road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Witnesses in the area told investigators that they heard two people arguing, then heard multiple gunshots. Kyle Coolack was then identified as a person of interest in the case, then further investigation led police to name him as the suspect and a murder charge was filed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle Andrew Coolack or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.