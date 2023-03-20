HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are hoping to bring home a 57-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Silver Alert for Elisa Duarte, who was last seen on Saturday, March 18 at 3 p.m. walking on the 700 block of Greens Road in the Greenspoint area.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a pink hooded shirt with the word “Pooh” in the front, and blue jeans.

Duarte, 57, has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of her medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.