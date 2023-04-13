Surveillance video of the persons of interest in the Chartres Street shooting. (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest in connection to a deadly shooting in East Downtown on Tuesday night.

A man on a bicycle was shot and killed following an argument at 1300 Chartres Street about 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect fled the scene in a 2015-2019 pearl white Cadillac CTS or ATS, Houston police said.

One of the persons of interest is described as a Hispanic male, believed to be in his 30s, with facial hair and arm tattoos. The other is described as a Hispanic female, also believed to be in her 30s with brown hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information on the identities and/or whereabouts of the persons of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.