HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting that may have come out of a drug deal at an east Houston taco stand.

Police say they found drugs in the victim’s car after the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 8800 block of Mesa Drive.

HPD also said surveillance video shows what appears to be the drug deal between the victim – who police said is in his 20s – and the gunman a few minutes before the shooting.

The gunman took off after the shooting.

The victim tried to as well but fell trying to get away and died at the scene, according to Houston Fire Department officials.

Police are still looking for the killer as of Wednesday morning. The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 19 to 25 years old, with a medium afro, thin build, wearing a black shirt with white lettering, wearing slacks with possibly green boxers.

Police ask those with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).