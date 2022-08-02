HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting of a man at a taco stand in southeast Houston in June.

Eduardo Antonio Lopez is accused of shooting a man in the chest more than a month ago at a taco stand on Rittenhouse near Airline. Police charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday.

Police said the incident started about 2:20 a.m. on June 26 when Lopez and the victim, Jacob Ramirez, got into an argument.

Ramirez, 26, was trying to drive into the parking lot as Lopez was leaving.

As the two started arguing, Ramirez told officers Lopez fired at him several times before driving away, with one shot hitting Ramirez. Lopez previously told police he wasn’t sure if Ramirez was armed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Antonio Lopez is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

