HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police said two men pulled a woman out of her car in west Houston and shot her.

The woman was driving a white 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV just before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Yorkchester Drive in the Memorial area.

They also shot that woman and hit her with the car as they drove off in it, heading eastbound on St. Mary’s Lane. The victim, believed to be in her 60s, was found dead at the scene.

Investigators described the two suspects as young men with medium complexions and wearing black bandanas.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects or whereabouts of the victim’s vehicle is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.