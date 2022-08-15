HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire in the parking lot of a bowling alley early Sunday morning, killing one person.

The victim was a 24-year-old man, identified as Greg Shead.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning they responded to shots fired near a bowling alley on 925 Bunker Hill Road.

The bowling alley had closed just half an hour earlier, and witnesses say two groups of people got into a fight outside.

A white SUV arrived at the scene and an individual got out, police said.

Gun shots were heard, and the white SUV was seen leaving the scene with the alleged suspect inside.

The family of Greg Shead says he was trying to break up a fight outside when he was shot.

Shead was a standout basketball player at Atascocita High School. He leaves behind an 11-month-old daughter.

Police are looking through surveillance video to find the suspect.