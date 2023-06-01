HOUSTON (KIAH) — A murder suspect is on the loose, charged in the case of skeletal remains found in December of 2021.

Pamela Ann Merritt, 43, is facing murder charges in the death of 78-year-old Colin Kerdachi.

Kerdachi’s remains were found at 605 West Clay Street, where he lived. A witness and occupants of the house told police that they found Kerdachi’s remains while cleaning the house and yard.

Charges were filed against Merritt on Tuesday. Police believe Merritt to be homeless currently.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Merritt is urged to contact the Houston Police’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).