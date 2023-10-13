HOUSTON (KIAH) — A taco truck employee is dead, and a suspect is on the loose after a fatal shooting overnight in southeast Houston.

Police said they are still looking for the person responsible for gunning down another just before 4 a.m. Friday morning.

Houston Police were flagged down in the 8500 block of the Gulf Freeway near Monroe after the shooting. That’s where witnesses told police the shooter ran on foot.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.