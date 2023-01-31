HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting off Little York, but that suspect is still not in police custody as of Tuesday morning.

Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez, 46, is now charged with murder in connection to a shooting at a game room on Jan. 26 around 4:30 p.m. at 834 Little York, a block east of the Hardy Toll Road.

The 40-year-old man’s body was found with several gunshot wounds on the floor of the game room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness stated the victim and Gonzalez were dating the same woman. The victim and woman were inside the game room when Gonzalez approached them and shot the victim multiple times. Gonzalez then fled the scene in a gray Honda Ridgeline.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gonzalez is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.