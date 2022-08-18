HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was shot and killed while holding a baby in her arms. Now Houston police have charged a woman with her murder.

HPD says Tranisha Miller ambushed Chante Wilson on Faulkner on the southeast side a week ago.

According to HPD, Miller hid between cars, and jumped out and shot Wilson, who protected the baby.

Miller then fled the scene in a red Nissan Cube or small four-door sedan going eastbound on Faulkner Street toward Scott Street.

Wilson, 21, was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The baby was unharmed.

Miller, 25, is not in custody. Police still working to find out from police more information about a motive.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tranisha MIller is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.