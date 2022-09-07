HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have released surveillance photos of two suspects and a car suspected in a deadly shooting in south Houston.

Surveillance photo of suspected car (Houston Police Department)

The shooting happened on the 12000 block of Sunset Ridge Lane about 8 a.m. on July 12. The suspects are believed to be two slim-built men wearing face coverings.

They were seen getting out of the passenger seats of a car believed to be a gray 2012-2014 Nissan Maxima with dark tint and a loud exhaust.

Police were called to the scene outside of a house, where officers found a man who was unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is identified as 47-year-old Dashawn Celestine.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, the identities of the suspects, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.