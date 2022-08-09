HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for two young men who were caught on video in a robbery at gunpoint at a washeteria a couple of months ago in southwest Houston.

Houston police responded to a call on June 15 around 7:50 p.m., when someone cashed a check at a corner store and was standing in front of a washateria on the 6400 block of Bellaire Boulevard when two men with guns came up and grabbed him, demanding his money, police said.

The suspects slammed the victim against a glass window, causing it to break, then took the victim’s money and got into a blue or gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo and fled the scene.

Both suspects are described as white or Hispanic men, ages 16 to 20, with one wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, red socks and slides. The other suspect had red curly hair and was wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and no shoes.

If you have any information on these suspects or this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).