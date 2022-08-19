HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have identified a third suspect in a deadly shooting in June that left a man dead and another injured at a southeast Houston convenience store.

Police have charged Javier Raul Contreras, 20, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection to the June 15th shooting death of Jorge Jaimes, 18, and the wounding of Julian Becerra, 18, at 12931 Nyack.

Two other suspects, Johnathan Carter, 18, and Damon Steber, 20, have been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Officers said that Jaimes and Becerra were talking with two other men in the parking lot of the store just before 10 p.m. when another man approached and all three pulled out guns on the victims in a robbery attempt. Becerra got into his car and returned fire, hitting one of the suspects.

Jaimes suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a hospital by an ambulance, but was later declared dead. Becerra suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.

Police later discovered that Carter was the suspect that was shot and was taken to a hospital by private vehicle. He was arrested and booked into jail on June 20, followed by Steber four days later.

Detectives identified Contreras as the third suspect and was charged with his role in the incident on July 29, police said.

Anyone with information on Javier Raul Contreras’ whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.