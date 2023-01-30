HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man and a vehicle taken following the fatal shooting.

The victim was found at 1713 West T.C. Jester Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The vehicle is a 2022 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Oregon license plates 915NLP.

Picture of missing 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck (Houston Police Department)

James Gerald Martin III (Houston Police Department)

Police are also trying to locate the man who owns the home where the victim’s body was found. He is identified as James Gerald Martin III, 37, and has not been seen since last Friday. Detectives are seeking information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck or on the whereabouts of James Martin III is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.





