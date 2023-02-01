Carlos Orlando Villata-Cortez (Houston Police Department)

The Houston Police Department‘s Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance locating a fugitive.

Carlos Orlando Villata-Cortez is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age.



Police in early June of 2018, officers received a report of an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry accusing Carlos Villata-Cortez of sexual assault.

Villata-Cortez is a 36-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches, 180 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and an arrest of the suspect in this case. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).



