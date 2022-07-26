HOUSTON (CW39) — An investigation is underway as a suspect connected to the shooting of a Missouri City police officer was shot and killed by officers over the weekend.

Officer Crystal Sepulveda was shot while trying to chase down a suspect early Saturday morning. She is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was shot and killed as Houston police officers, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and a Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office deputy returned fire after the suspect allegedly fired his weapon at officers at the 15500 block of Winter Briar Drive in Missouri City.

Police said that Sepulveda was chasing a carjacking suspect in a vehicle reported stolen by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began, police said.

The pursuit ended when the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed in the front yard of a home at the intersection of Corsair Road and Maywood Drive.

The suspect then fled on foot while a juvenile passenger remained in the vehicle, police said. Sepulveda went after the suspect into the backyard of another home at the 15500 block of Corsair Road, but the suspect then fired several shots, hitting Sepulveda in her face, police said.

As customary for any officer-involved shooting, the case will be investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.